BWW Interview: Detroiters Will Spend An Evening With Broadway's Sierra Boggess On October 19

Sierra Boggess is looking forward to her Detroit debut on Saturday as part of the Cabaret 313 Concert Series.

Broadway's original Ariel (The Little Mermaid) and Rebecca Steinberg (It Shoulda Been You); and Andrew Lloyd Webber's favorite Christine (The Phantom of the Opera) is bringing a Broadway-packed repertoire of songs for two shows, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Max M. And Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit's Orchestra Hall.

BroadwayWorld Detroit: We're looking forward to you performing in Detroit for your first time. What can audiences expect?

Sierra Boggess: This show is full of Broadway songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Disney, Secret Garden and others that I feel help tell a story. I'm using my resume to talk about how we can be more connected, kind and loving in the world. I've tailored the concert to what this country needs right now-to have more joy and to know that humanity, kindness and grace still exists. I want people to have a good time and escape in this awesome music.

Who will be joining you onstage?

I've performed all over the world with my sister, Summer Boggess, who is a very acclaimed cellist. She's been on Broadway with Mean Girls, Hello Dolly and Les Misérables, to name a few. And Brian Hertz is my amazing musical director and arranger. Brian was the music director for Avenue Q and plays with many Broadway shows.

You are an avid yogi and often practice outside. Is that where you find your inspiration?

Everything in nature makes me feel inspired. All of our answers are in nature. My hero right now is Greta Thunberg for climate change. We have to take care of our planet.

After your Detroit concert on Saturday, you'll be back in NYC on Nov. 4 to perform in a one-night only show. Tell us about it.

It's a benefit at the New Amsterdam Theatre for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS celebrating "25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway." I'm going to be performing with many people from our Disney theatrical family.

Are you looking forward to your concert in London on Feb. 2?

Yes. I always love being back in London. I've lived there many times when I was in Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies and Les Misérables.

Is Christine your favorite role from Phantom of the Opera?

I love that role very much. I have performed it so much over the years. I really understand her and love singing it but, no, I don't really have a favorite role.

Tell us about your Life Lessons creations that you will be bringing to Detroit for sale.

Life Lessons is a set of inspirational cards that I have designed and created. They're sold on my website and my good friend, Jane Jourdan's website, www.fitforbroadway.com, which is a wonderful platform that she has created. Every single one of my designs in Life Lessons is hand painted.

____________________________________________________________

Cabaret 313 presents An Evening With Sierra Boggess at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and 8:45 p.m. (doors open at 8:15 p.m.) on Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Cube at the Max M. And Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center inside Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI. Tickets are $200, $125, $60 and $25 (40 & younger). Order tickets at www.cabaret313.org or by calling (313) 405-5061.

Connect with Sierra Boggess on Twitter at @sierraboggess, on Facebook at @sierraboggessofficial, on Instagram at @officialsierraboggess or at www.sierraboggess.com.

Connect with Cabaret 313 at www.cabaret313.org or at (313) 405-5061.

#YouAreEnough, #LightLessons





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories