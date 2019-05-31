World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Tickets Now On Sale At Coralville Center

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is coming Thursday, August 8 to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now.

With its unique jazz sound, the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time! The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. Nick Hilscher is the orchestra's present musical director.

Further information on these events and details on other upcoming events are available at CoralvilleArts.org.

Tickets for most CCPA events are available by phone at 319.248.9370, online at CoralvilleArts.org, and in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street. The CCPA box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Owned and operated by the City of Coralville, the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts is dedicated to enriching the community and contributing to the vitality of Coralville by offering an accessible, affordable venue for a variety of performances, presentations, and public and private events.





