Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Des Moines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz and Pam Humphreys - YOUNG SHERLOCK - Story Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tony Tandeski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Snodgrass - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Best Musical

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Renee Davenport - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Maggie Schmitt - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Angela Billman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mar Feitelson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre

Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Jagim - CABARET - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meredith Toebben - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bailey Dorr - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

J'Kalein Madison - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ANONYMOUS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre