THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to City Circle Theatre Company in May

Performances will run May 2-4 and 9-11, 2025

By: Feb. 24, 2025
THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to City Circle Theatre Company in May Image
The Mystery of Edwin Drood is coming to City Circle Theatre Company in May. Performances will run May 2-4 and 9-11, 2025.

When a traveling Victorian theatre troupe presents a mysterious tale, the audience will have to identify the murderer in this masterful play within-a-play. Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a hilarious musical whodunit that has enjoyed multiple revivals since its initial Broadway debut.

Production Team

Director — Patrick DuLaney
Music Director — Jason Sifford
Stage Manager — Ray Vanek
Assistant Stage Manager — J. Tucker
Set Designer — Scott Olinger
Lighting Designer — Jackson Kopesky
Sound Designer — Darin Ulmer

Cast

Emmett Adamson — Ensemble
Andrew Bryant — Bazzard
Adam Burton — Ensemble
Tatum Calderwood — Rosa Bud
Rebecca Fields-Moffitt — Princess Puffer
Sophie Good — Ensemble
Caleb Haselhuhn — Reverend Crisparkle
Rich Keller — Ensemble
Nick Mendoza — Neville Landless
Eve Minkler — Ensemble
Ben Nelson — Ensemble
Nathan Sean Nelson — Mr. William Cartwright
Sam Nester — Ensemble
Kaci O’Brien — Ensemble
Molly Owen — Helena Landless
Lucy Polyak — Edwin Drood
Kara Ramirez — Ensemble
Cami Rezabek — Ensemble
Jacob Ruchotzke — Ensemble
Red Schneider — Deputy
John Smick — Durdles
Emma Valcourt — Ensemble
Rishi Wagle — John Jasper





