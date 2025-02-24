THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to City Circle Theatre Company in May

Performances will run May 2-4 and 9-11, 2025
The Mystery of Edwin Drood is coming to City Circle Theatre Company in May. Performances will run May 2-4 and 9-11, 2025.
When a traveling Victorian theatre troupe presents a mysterious tale, the audience will have to identify the murderer in this masterful play within-a-play. Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a hilarious musical whodunit that has enjoyed multiple revivals since its initial Broadway debut.
Director — Patrick DuLaney
Music Director — Jason Sifford
Stage Manager — Ray Vanek
Assistant Stage Manager — J. Tucker
Set Designer — Scott Olinger
Lighting Designer — Jackson Kopesky
Sound Designer — Darin Ulmer
Emmett Adamson — Ensemble
Andrew Bryant — Bazzard
Adam Burton — Ensemble
Tatum Calderwood — Rosa Bud
Rebecca Fields-Moffitt — Princess Puffer
Sophie Good — Ensemble
Caleb Haselhuhn — Reverend Crisparkle
Rich Keller — Ensemble
Nick Mendoza — Neville Landless
Eve Minkler — Ensemble
Ben Nelson — Ensemble
Nathan Sean Nelson — Mr. William Cartwright
Sam Nester — Ensemble
Kaci O’Brien — Ensemble
Molly Owen — Helena Landless
Lucy Polyak — Edwin Drood
Kara Ramirez — Ensemble
Cami Rezabek — Ensemble
Jacob Ruchotzke — Ensemble
Red Schneider — Deputy
John Smick — Durdles
Emma Valcourt — Ensemble
Rishi Wagle — John Jasper
