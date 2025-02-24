THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to City Circle Theatre Company in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mystery of Edwin Drood is coming to City Circle Theatre Company in May. Performances will run May 2-4 and 9-11, 2025.

When a traveling Victorian theatre troupe presents a mysterious tale, the audience will have to identify the murderer in this masterful play within-a-play. Based on Charles Dickens’ final unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a hilarious musical whodunit that has enjoyed multiple revivals since its initial Broadway debut.

Director — Patrick DuLaney

Music Director — Jason Sifford

Stage Manager — Ray Vanek

Assistant Stage Manager — J. Tucker

Set Designer — Scott Olinger

Lighting Designer — Jackson Kopesky

Sound Designer — Darin Ulmer

Cast

Emmett Adamson — Ensemble

Andrew Bryant — Bazzard

Adam Burton — Ensemble

Tatum Calderwood — Rosa Bud

Rebecca Fields-Moffitt — Princess Puffer

Sophie Good — Ensemble

Caleb Haselhuhn — Reverend Crisparkle

Rich Keller — Ensemble

Nick Mendoza — Neville Landless

Eve Minkler — Ensemble

Ben Nelson — Ensemble

Nathan Sean Nelson — Mr. William Cartwright

Sam Nester — Ensemble

Kaci O’Brien — Ensemble

Molly Owen — Helena Landless

Lucy Polyak — Edwin Drood

Kara Ramirez — Ensemble

Cami Rezabek — Ensemble

Jacob Ruchotzke — Ensemble

Red Schneider — Deputy

John Smick — Durdles

Emma Valcourt — Ensemble

Rishi Wagle — John Jasper

Comments