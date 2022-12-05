Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ensemble - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Pura Social Club 42%

Gina Gedler - THE FAB FOUR - Noce 37%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - Noce 13%

Lori Line - CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Oster Regent Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 26%

Allison Bollinger - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%

Marquis Bundy and Caitlyn Porter - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 16%

Erin Horst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 14%

Alison Shafer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Lorainna Nedved - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

Rachel Kuehner - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz & Pam Humphreys - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 37%

Caitlin Corbett - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 12%

Cheryl Clark - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre 12%

Angela Lampe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Christine Yoder and Barbara Wagner - BYE, BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Alex Lindsley - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 7%

Angela Lampe - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Cheryl Clark - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Judy Rogers - AND THEN THERE WE’RE NONE - Carousel theatre of Indianola 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Reetz - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 38%

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 17%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass Theatre 10%

David A. VanCleave - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Barb Wagner - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

Michael Holister - GODSPELL - Ankeny community theatre 5%

Naima Nicholson-Lovejoy - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 5%

Shawn Pavlik - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

Alex Lindsley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 1%

Liane Nichols - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brittny Rebhuhn - BADGER - Story Theater Company 28%

Megan Helmers - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 16%

David Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Brad Dell - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Katy Merriman & Tiffany Johnson - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 7%

Barb Wagner - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Kathy Pingel - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage 5%

Cheryl Clark - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Lisa Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

J'Kalein Madison - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Nostrala - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Gould - BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 27%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%

BADGER - Story Theater Company 8%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 7%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 5%

BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 3%

DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

AND THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Trenburth - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 43%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%

Ty Klobassa - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 15%

Sam Stephens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Tim Blount - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 4%

Thomas P White - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 24%

Brenton Brown - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 18%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass theatre 15%

Claire Barth - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Courageous Fire - BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Fran Paterik - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 10%

Carl Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Sandy McDonald - THE FANTASTICKS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 4%

Charissa Hamel - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%



Best Musical

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 39%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 6%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Theatre & Pyramid Theatre Company 55%

ESCAPING THE LABRYNTH - Des Moines Playhouse 23%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 21%



Best Performer In A Musical

Zac Peters - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 18%

Charlotte Proctor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%

Katie Hughes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Libby Gens - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 8%

Eli Hufford - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 7%

Marquis Bundy - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Robyn Bernard - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 6%

Allison Beuchler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 6%

Ashley Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Adam Haselhuhn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 5%

Rebecca Davis - BEAUFIELD BERRY’S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Ali Keeler - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

Kaelan Bohn - GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 3%

Mitchell Nieland - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Hannah Batterson - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Gary Kroeger - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Cedric Fevrier - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Amanda Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 14%

Brittny Rebhuhn - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 11%

Sam Sides - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Jolene Laning - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Richard Maynard - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 8%

Becky Scholtec - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

Riley Devick - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Josh Sampson - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Al Price - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Troy Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kim Haymes - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Marylyn Thomas - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Theatre 26%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 18%

KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Union Street Players 9%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 3%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

STREET SCENE - Iowa State University 51%

PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Metro Opera 49%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tara Gartin - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 38%

Nicholas Amundson - MATILDA - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 11%

Thomas Perrine - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 11%

Natalie Hining - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Luke Janelle and Christine Yoder - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Mark Mayhew - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 4%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Tom Hansen - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Williams - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 36%

Michael Meacham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 20%

Scott Gardner - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 12%

Christopher Powell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Cory Hug - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 8%

Thomas P White - DRACULA - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 6%

Dan Chase - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Madie Fischer - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 36%

Abby Fickbohm - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 15%

Maggie Schmitt - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 8%

Charissa Hamel - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

River Wise - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Noah Hackbart - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Price Jacobsen - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Tatum Murphy - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

Alex Lindsley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

Bryson McGowan - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Ali Keeler - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

Kevin Allemagne - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Molly Larche - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Emily Coffey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Ethan Quinn - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 2%

Susan Casber - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Gary BUM Baumgartner - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Melanie Hall - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melissa Kellar - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 27%

Maggie Schmitt - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 15%

Beth Feilmeier - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 12%

Barb Wagner - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Rae Fehring - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Nancy Zunrod - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage Theatre Co. 7%

Julie Fleming - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 6%

Lauren Kaniuk - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Jennifer K.D. Hughes - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Amy McGrew - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

James Serpento - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Arlen Daleske - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

