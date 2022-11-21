First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Story Theater Company's SHREK JR. Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Gina Gedler - THE FAB FOUR - Noce 44%

Ensemble - BACKWARDS BROADWAY - Pura Social Club 37%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - Noce 12%

Lori Line - CHRISTMAS CONCERT - Oster Regent Theatre 8%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 29%

Erin Horst - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 16%

Marquis Bundy and Caitlyn Porter - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 14%

Allison Shaefer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Lorainna Nedved - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 13%

Allison Bollinger - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNUM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 12%

Rachel Kuehner - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz & Pam Humphreys - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 42%

Caitlin Corbett - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 13%

Angela Lampe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Christine Yoder and Barbara Wagner - BYE, BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Cheryl Clark - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre 8%

Alex Lindsley - DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 6%

Angela Lampe - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 6%

Cheryl Clark - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Judy Rogers - AND THEN THERE WE'RE NONE - Carousel theatre of Indianola 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Reetz - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 43%

Megan Helmers - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 17%

David A. Vancleave - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Barb Wagner - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass Theatre 7%

Naima Nicholson-Lovejoy - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 5%

Michael Holister - GODSPELL - Ankeny community theatre 3%

Shawn Pavlik - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Alex Lindsley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Liane Nichols - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Sam Melz & Haley Vanness - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Brittny Rebhuhn - BADGER - Story Theater Company 30%

Megan Helmers - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 15%

David Kilpatrick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 12%

Brad Dell - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Katy Merriman & Tiffany Johnson - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 8%

Barb Wagner - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

Lisa Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Kathy Pingel - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage 4%

Cheryl Clark - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

J'Kalein Madison - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Lisa Gould - BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Nostrala - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 31%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 16%

BADGER - Story Theater Company 9%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 2%

DISNEY'S THE DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 1%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 0%

AND THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Trenburth - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 48%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 21%

Sam Stephens - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 13%

Ty Klobassa - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 10%

Tim Blount - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 4%

Thomas P White - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 3%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 28%

Brenton Brown - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 19%

Charissa Hamel - INTO THE WOODS - Tallgrass theatre 12%

Fran Paterik - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Claire Barth & Charissa Hamel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Courageous Fire - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Carl Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 7%

Sandy McDonald - THE FANTASTICKS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 4%

Charissa Hamel - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

Best Musical

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 43%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 8%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 8%

GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 3%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Des Moines Community Theatre & Pyramid Theatre Company 59%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 23%

ESCAPING THE LABRYNTH - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Best Performer In A Musical

Zac Peters - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 21%

Charlotte Proctor - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 16%

Katie Hughes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Libby Gens - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 9%

Eli Hufford - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 8%

Robyn Bernard - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 7%

Adam Haselhuhn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Ashley Rogers - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 6%

Allison Beuchler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre Indianola 4%

Marquis Bundy - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Rebecca Davis - BEAUFIELD BERRY'S BUFFALO WOMEN - Pyramid Theatre/ Des Moines Playhouse 3%

Ali Keeler - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 3%

Kaelan Bohn - GUYS AND DOLLS - Des Moines community playhouse 3%

Hannah Batterson - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Mitchell Nieland - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Gary Kroeger - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Cedric Fevrier - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Brittny Rebhuhn - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%

Amanda Jackson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 11%

Jolene Laning - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Richard Maynard - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Sam Sides - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Josh Sampson - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 8%

Becky Scholtec - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

Riley Devick - CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 6%

Troy Gould - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Al Price - AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kim Haymes - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Marylyn Thomas - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 3%

Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Theatre 25%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 17%

KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 14%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Union Street Players 8%

AURA - Ankeny Community Theatre 7%

THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 4%

A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

BORROWED BEATS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

CRY IT OUT - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 1%

Best Production of an Opera

STREET SCENE - Iowa State University 53%

PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Metro Opera 47%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tara Gartin - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 42%

Nicholas Amundson - MATILDA - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Alex Snodgrass - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 13%

Luke Janelle and Christine Yoder - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 9%

Natalie Hining - NEXT TO NORMAL - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 7%

Thomas Perrine - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 6%

Mark Mayhew - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 4%

Frank Sposeto III - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 3%

Kyle N. Weber - SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Tom Hansen - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Williams - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 42%

Michael Meacham - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Des Moines Community Playhouse 17%

Scott Gardner - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 14%

Christopher Powell - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Cory Hug - THE REVOLTIONISTS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 6%

Thomas P White - DRACULA - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 5%

Dan Chase - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Abby Martin - A PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Madie Fischer - SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 40%

Abby Fickbohm - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 17%

Maggie Schmitt - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Playhouse 7%

Charissa Hamel - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

Alex Lindsley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 4%

River Wise - GODSPELL - Ankeny Community Theatre 4%

Tatum Murphy - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

Noah Hackbart - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

Price Jacobsen - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Bryson McGowan - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 3%

Kevin Allemagne - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Susan Casber - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Ethan Quinn - ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 2%

Gary BUM Baumgartner - THE FANTASTICKS! - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Ali Keeler - INTO THE WOODS, JR. - CAP Theatre 1%

Molly Larche - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 1%

Melanie Hall - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Emily Coffey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melissa Kellar - CALENDAR GIRLS - Des Moines Playhouse 28%

Maggie Schmitt - KING LEAR - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 14%

Barb Wagner - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 11%

Rae Fehring - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Beth Feilmeier - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 9%

Julie Fleming - THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 6%

Nancy Zunrod - GIRLS WEEKEND 2 - Iowa Stage Theatre Co. 6%

Jennifer K.D. Hughes - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 5%

Lauren Kaniuk - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 5%

James Serpento - THE CAKE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Amy McGrew - PIECE OF MY HEART - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Arlen Daleske - GEEZERS - Ankeny Community Theatre 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHREK, JR - Story Theater Company 48%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artist Theater 22%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Des Moines Playhouse 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - YOUNG @ PART - CAP Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Des Moines Playhouse 4%

INTO THE WOODS, JR - CAP Theatre 3%

DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse 45%

Des Moines Young Artist Theatre 21%

Carousel Theatre of Indianola 11%

Urbandale Community Theatre 11%

Tallgrass Theatre 10%

Cedar Falls Community Theatre 2%