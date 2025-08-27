AN EVENING OF DUKE ELLINGTON Comes to the CCPA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Big Band music will return to the CCPA stage on Friday, September 26 at 7:30 PM with An Evening of Duke Ellington: Sentimental Mood. Tickets are available online, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Tickets cost $10–$20 before fees and sales tax. Center Stage Society donor vouchers may be redeemed for this performance.

Fifty years after his passing, the music of the man who introduced "Take the A-Train", "Caravan", "Sophisticated Lady", and "Satin Doll" to popular music will be performed by the CCPA Big Band! With vocalists Mary Denmead, Katey Halverson, and Steven Jepson. Presented by Josh Sazon and Wes Habley, this concert is a part of The American Songbook Series.

According to presenter Josh Sazon, “One of the very first Big Band tunes I remember vividly is “Take the A-Train”, and one of the standards is “Satin Doll” (lyrics by Johnny Mercer). Given that, how could I resist doing a deep dive into the music of Ellington?”