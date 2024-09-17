Yuri K Productions Unveils 2024 Holiday Show Lineup In Partnership With Gaylord Hotels

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yuri K Productions has announced its spectacular lineup of holiday stage shows for the 2024 season, featuring a collaboration with Gaylord Hotels. This Christmas season, YKP will present three productions.

The highly anticipated new Cirque: Frost show will premiere at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. Directed by the esteemed Neil Goldberg, founder of Cirque Dreams and a renowned Broadway director, the show is being developed by an award-winning team of designers, choreographers and composers, ensuring a breathtaking experience.

Cirque: Spirit of Christmas will light up the stages at both Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla. and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. This enchanting production will bring holiday magic to life in two spectacular locations.

YKP has assembled a world-class cast of over 50 cirque artists, aerialists, novelty acts, singers, ballerinas, and musicians to create these holiday spectacles. The ensemble casts, represent a diverse array of countries including Russia, Ukraine, China, Japan, Ethiopia, Spain, Brazil, the Netherlands, Cuba, Argentina, Hungary, Costa Rica, France and the U.S. and will deliver unforgettable performances that capture the spirit of the season.

All three residency shows are expected to entertain more than 100,000 guests at the magnificent Gaylord Hotels. Families and children of all ages can look forward to an immersive and exhilarating holiday experience.

Yuri K Productions, led by founder and executive producer Yuri Klepatsky—whose illustrious career began with the Moscow Circus and includes a broad range of international festivals—brings 30 years of experience in producing variety shows in the U.S. and continues to set the benchmark for exceptional entertainment. Artists from across the globe come to Miami, Florida, to train and elevate their skills with top coaches, Broadway directors, choreographers, and distinguished experts at the company’s expansive 25,000 sq. ft. circus and acrobatic facility.



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.gaylordhotels.com.

