Writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live Come to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Performances are June 22-25.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

The current Hollywood writer’s strike may be a bummer for our favorite shows and movies but is a BONUS for us. Many comedy writers are also stand-up comics and the writing team of Jimmy Kimmel Live! is no exception.  These multi-faceted artists are taking a break from the picket line to bring their talents to the stage:

Jesse Joyce – Emmy Nominated writer of the Comedy Central Roasts & The Oscars, who in addition to Kimmel has appeared on @midnight, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell, The Tonight Show and Last Comic Standing.

Devin Field – A writer, improviser, and Stand-up who in addition to having written for Comedy Central’s Workaholics and TruTV’s Billy on the Street, has a Comedy Central Half Hour stand up special.

Troy Walker – Denver Native and Comedy Works regular who has appeared on The Late Late Show, VICE’s Flophouse, and Comedy Central's Corporate, in addition to representing Denver Comedy at numerous local and national comedy festivals, including as a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Comedy Works has announced that Writers of Jimmy Kimmel Live will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Thursday, June 22 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, June 23 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, June 24 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Sunday, June 25 / 7:00 PM / $14.00 – Troy Walker




Recommended For You