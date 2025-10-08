WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Unveils 2026 Artist Lineup

This year will feature 30 bands on 4 stages over 3 days, filled with new acts and music.
WinterWonderGrass Steamboat has announced the 13th annual installment of the music, brews, and mountains festival. This year will feature 30 bands on 4 stages over 3 days, filled with new acts and music, including free pop-up shows at Thunderhead Lodge, the infamous Grass After Dark late-night sets, and more.
This year, WinterWonderGrass will highlight 11 acts that will make their WWG debut. The full artist lineup is listed below and features The Devil Makes Three, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Elephant Revival, Sierra Hull, Andy Frasco, Lindsay Lou, and more.
The three-day festival takes place in Steamboat Springs, Colorado from Feb 27 - March 1, 2026. Purchase tickets HERE and visit here for all news and up-to-date information.
THE DEVIL MAKES THREE
LEFTOVER SALMON
THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS
DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY
ELEPHANT REVIVAL
SIERRA HULL
ANDY FRASCO (Artist at Large)
LINDSAY LOU (Artist at Large)
MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT
MOONTRICKS
CLAY STREET UNIT
TOPHOUSE
CHAPARELLE
MAGOO
THE FRETLINERS
Daniel Rodriguez STRING BAND
THE LAST REVEL
BRONWYN KEITH-HYNES
WINTERWONDERWOMEN
PICKIN' ON THE DEAD featuring ROB EATON
JOHNNY MULLENAX
AJ LEE (Artist at Large)
SILAS HERMAN & THE TONE UNIT
BANSHEE TREE
BROKEN COMPASS BLUEGRASS
TYREE WOODS (Artist at Large)
LITTLE MOON TRAVELERS
DEER CREEK SHARP SHOOTERS
GRAHAM GOOD AND THE PAINTERS
Photo Credit: Molly McCormick
