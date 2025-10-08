WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Unveils 2026 Artist Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WinterWonderGrass Steamboat has announced the 13th annual installment of the music, brews, and mountains festival. This year will feature 30 bands on 4 stages over 3 days, filled with new acts and music, including free pop-up shows at Thunderhead Lodge, the infamous Grass After Dark late-night sets, and more.

This year, WinterWonderGrass will highlight 11 acts that will make their WWG debut. The full artist lineup is listed below and features The Devil Makes Three, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Elephant Revival, Sierra Hull, Andy Frasco, Lindsay Lou, and more.

The three-day festival takes place in Steamboat Springs, Colorado from Feb 27 - March 1, 2026. Purchase tickets HERE and visit here for all news and up-to-date information.

2026 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Lineup

THE DEVIL MAKES THREE

LEFTOVER SALMON

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY

ELEPHANT REVIVAL

SIERRA HULL

ANDY FRASCO (Artist at Large)

LINDSAY LOU (Artist at Large)

MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT

MOONTRICKS

CLAY STREET UNIT

TOPHOUSE

CHAPARELLE

MAGOO

THE FRETLINERS

Daniel Rodriguez STRING BAND

THE LAST REVEL

BRONWYN KEITH-HYNES

WINTERWONDERWOMEN

PICKIN' ON THE DEAD featuring ROB EATON

JOHNNY MULLENAX

AJ LEE (Artist at Large)

SILAS HERMAN & THE TONE UNIT

BANSHEE TREE

BROKEN COMPASS BLUEGRASS

TYREE WOODS (Artist at Large)

LITTLE MOON TRAVELERS

DEER CREEK SHARP SHOOTERS

GRAHAM GOOD AND THE PAINTERS

Photo Credit: Molly McCormick