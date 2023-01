Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Zachary Chiero - BUYER & CELLAR - Merely Players



Runners-Up: Emily Van Fleet - MESS IS MORE - Creede Repertory Theater, Jennifer Burnett - STEPPING OUT - Vintage Theatre, Visionbox Ensemble - SONDHEIM AT THE SOILED DOVE - Visionbox Studio

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Riley O'Rourke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Dallas Padoven - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players, Jennifer Lupp and Jeff Duke - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Stephanie Hansen - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jess Clapper - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Meghan Anderson Doyle - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company, Jesus Perez - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, JoAnn Nevils - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Chris Armbrister - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Mona Wood-Patterson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players, Betty Hart - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Town Hall Theater, Carrie Klofach - A NEW BRAIN - University of northern Colorado

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Betty Hart - BLACADEMICS - Vintage



Runners-Up: Seema Sueko - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company, Mona Wood-Patterson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players, Dwayne Carrington - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: A NEW BRAIN - The university of northern Colorado, AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Charles Ford - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players



Runners-Up: Charles MacLeod - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company, Lonnie Alcalrez - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA, Ethan Newman - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Mark Ceppetelli - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Trent Hines - INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center, Michael Querio - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Michael Jordan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory

Best Musical

Winner: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center, FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions, JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts



Runners-Up: OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Matt Paris - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Emery Hines - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions, Daniel Barrett - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company, Emily Van Fleet - PATSY CLINE - Creede Repertory Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Chelsea Frye - BLACADEMICS - Vintage



Runners-Up: Brian Vaughn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA, Jennifer McCray Rincón - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage, Bobby Bennett - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage

Best Play

Winner: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse



Runners-Up: CHOIR BOY - Denver Theatre Center, THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage, A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Charles Ford - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players



Runners-Up: Cody Tellis Rutledge - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Cody Tellis Rutledge - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Efren Degadillo - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Victoria Villalobos - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company



Runners-Up: Sarah Speck - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, CeCe Smith - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage, Jeff Gardner - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Noah Peacock - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Anders Arneson - A NEW BRAIN - University of Northern Colorado, Alec Connolly - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company, Conor Sheehan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Zachary Chiero - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players



Runners-Up: Sara Kowalski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Matthew Hancock - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts, Alexander Watson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre



Runners-Up: HONK, JR. - Durango Youth Theatre (Durango Arts Center)

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Thin Air Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Denver Center For The Performing Arts, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, Merely Players