WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? With Special Guest Drew Carey Announced at Pikes Peak Center, November 3

Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? WITH SPECIAL GUEST Drew Carey coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $34.75 - $59.75 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00am at PikesPeakCenter.com.

The current cast members and Special Guest Drew Carey of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? WITH SPECIAL GUEST Drew Carey.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray and Special Guest Drew Carey will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.