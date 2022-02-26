Vintage Theatre to Present CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

The Vintage Theatre will present Cat on a Hot Tin Roof from March 11th through April 17th. The production will take place at the Vintage Theatre, located at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are to be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., with an additional performance on Monday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available online or by calling 303-856-7830.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is the scorching drama surrounding a Southern family in crisis, especially for Brick and his wife "Cat." When the family gathers in the oppressive Mississippi heat to celebrate Big Daddy's birthday, old secrets, sexual tensions, and hidden agendas swell just beneath the sweaty surface. Tennessee Williams' searing, poetic portrait of a family's fight for survival is a twentieth century masterpiece.

Director Bernie Cardell has assembled a cast that includes James O'Hagan-Murphy (Brick), Kelly Uhlenhopp (Maggie), Rick Long (Big Daddy), Jan Cleveland (Big Mama), Andy Anderson (Gooper), Linda Williams (Mae), Elliott Murphy (Rev. Tooker) and David Cervera (Dr. Baugh). Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (the movie), staring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman, was released in 1958 and became the third highest-grossing film of that year. Well-received by both critics and audiences, the film received six Academy Award nominations.