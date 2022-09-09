Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "The Piano Teacher," September 16 - October 16. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Retired piano teacher Mrs. K lives a quiet life in her small suburban town. She whiles away her time reminiscing about her late husband and the children she taught long ago. One day, she finds herself compelled to call her old students, but is it out of loneliness or some other, darker need?



The cast includes Jennifer McCray Rincon (Mrs K), Cheryl Sarkaria (Mary), Bobby Bennett (Michael), Kathi Baerns (Parent A/ Sudent C/Mrs K (U/S), Kelly Alayne Dwyer (Student 1/ Student D/Mary (U/S) and Michael Gurshtein (Student 2/ Parent B/Michael (U/S).



