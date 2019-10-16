Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "Tuck Everlasting" November 22 through January 5 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, 80010. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $19 - $38 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Based on the best-selling, award-winning novel by Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting" is the beautiful and evocative tale of 11-year-old Winnie Foster, a free spirit who longs for adventure. When she meets the Tuck family and discovers they hold the secret to everlasting life, she faces an extraordinary choice: return to her own family or join the Tucks for eternity.

The cast includes Sophia Dotson (Winnie Foster), Hazel Kachline (Winnie Understudy), Elton Tanega (Jesse Tuck), Hannah Quinn (Mae Tuck), Carter Edward Smith (Miles Tuck), Nick Johnson (Angus Tuck) Todd Black (The Man in the Yellow Suit), Lee Ann Scherlong (Betsy Foster), Kate Bogdewiecz (Nana), Brian Trampler (Constable Joe), Nathaniel Waite-Lutz (Hugo) and Kyriana Kratter (Thomas). Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Kristine Bachicha, Tobi Compton, Elisha Horne, Lauren Kotre, Elijah Meader, Michael Rossitto, Dallas Slankard, Jessica Strong and Will Treat.





