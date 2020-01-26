Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Vintage Theatre presents "Marvin's Room" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 28 through April 5*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Director Bernie Cardell has cast Diane Wziontka (Bessie), Jacqueline Garcia (Lee), Linda Suttle (Aunt Ruth), Andy Anderson (Dr. Wally), Braidy Kirkegaard (Hank), Gabe Waits (Charlie), OD Duhu (Dr. Charlotte), Allistair Basse (Bob) and Bruce Smith (Marvin / Retirement Home Director).

As our population ages, family care giving has increased. There are 40.4 million unpaid caregivers in the United States. About a quarter of adults ages 45 to 64 are caring for another. A significant share of adults ages 65 and older serve as caregivers for aging persons. These adults, who themselves are advanced in age, are the second most likely age group to be caregivers, caring for a parent or family member, spouse or partner, friend or neighbor. - caregiver.org





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You