Vintage Theatre And Performance Now Theatre Company Co-Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Vintage Theatre kicks off its 2022 -2023 season with the hilarious musical comedy "The Drowsy Chaperone," co-presented by Performance Now Theatre Company, September 2 - October 9. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another. It is the winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, and hailed as "the perfect Broadway musical" by New York Magazine. The catchy rhythms, nonstop humor and charming characters bring a welcome reprieve after a dreary year without live theater.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording brings the characters to life, and "The Drowsy Chaperone" begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided suitor and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

The cast includes Bernie Cardell as Man in Chair, Nancy Begley as The Drowsy Chaperone, Colby Reisinger as Janet Van De Graaff, Andy Sievers as Robert Martin, Jeffrey Parker as Adolpho, Jennifer Burnett as Mrs. Tottendale, Brian Trampler as Underling, Kevin Schwartz as Mr. Feldzieg, Adrianne Hampton as Kitty, Andrew Bates as George, Kris Graves and Tim Campbell as Gangsters 1 & 2, and Brekken Baker as Trix. The ensemble includes Lindsay Blackman, Bethany Luhrs, Adam Luhrs, Rebecca Dean, Gennifer Grahnquist, Abby Herron, Riley Homes, Martin James, Justin Milner, Jessica Strong, Aaron Szindler and Will Treat.

Vintage Theatre and Performance Now Theatre Company presents

"The Drowsy Chaperone"

Tony Award winning send-up of the Jazz Age musical.

Sept. 2 - Oct 9

Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun. at 2:30 p.m.

$20 - $38

303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org

Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010

90 Minutes no intermission.





