Video: How HAMLET's Sword Fight is Staged at Denver Center Theatre Company

At the end of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the revenge cycle between Hamlet, Leartes, and Fortinbras, comes to a close using a duel. Watch as famed Fight Director Rick Sordelet of Sodelet, Inc. coordinate the final moments of the play at Denver Center Theatre Company.

Hamlet will feature Ty Fanning as Hamlet, Moses Villarama as Francisco/Reynaldo/Osric, Brik Berkes as Hamlet’s Ghost/Cornelius/Player King/Gravedigger 2, Anatasha Blakely as Rosencrantz, Seth Andrew Bridges as Horatio, Todd Cerveris as Polonius/Gravedigger 1, Erick González as Guildenstern, David Lee Huýnh as Laertes, Corey Jones as Marcellus/Fortinbras, Xavier Edward King as Barnardo/Lucianus/Captain, Maeve Moynihan as Ophelia, Mark Rubald as Voltemand/Priest, Shannan Steele as Player Queen/Courtier/Messenger/Attendant, Brian Vaughn as Claudius, Rebecca Watson as Gertrude, Shannon Altner as Understudy and Jacob Dresch as Understudy.

Hamlet will be directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman, scenic design by Chika Shimizu, costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle, lighting design by Paul Whitaker, original music and sound design by Lindsay Jones, psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD, dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, voice and dialect coaching by Robert Ramirez, casting by Grady Soapes, CSA and Chad-Eric Murnane, CSA, stage management by Kristen Mun and Sage Hughes, and assistant directing by Candace Joice.

