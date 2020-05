Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of the DCPAMemories series, DCPA Theatre Company is flashing back to its production of "American Mariachi"!

Members of the cast of DCPA Theatre Company's "American Mariachi" perform the song En Tu Día, featuring Amanda Robles (Isabel), Jennifer Paredes (Lucha), Natalie Camunas (Gabby), Crissy Guerrero (Soyla), Heather Velazquez (Boli).

Watch the video below!





