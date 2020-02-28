VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For UNTIL THE FLOOD at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Until the Flood, March 20-May 3, 2020.

The show is written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith, and directed by Neel Keller.

The headlines only tell a piece of Ferguson's story. This is the rest.

After the death of Michael Brown, The Ferguson Unrest shook the nation to its core and put a spotlight on the police brutality and discrimination that plague our institutions. Using extensive interviews she conducted herself, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Dael Orlandersmith created eight fictional characters to represent the broad spectrum of perspectives that continue to define and divide our country at large.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/until-the-flood/.





