VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For UNTIL THE FLOOD at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Until the Flood, March 20-May 3, 2020.

The show is written and performed by Dael Orlandersmith, and directed by Neel Keller.

Watch the trailer for the show below!

The headlines only tell a piece of Ferguson's story. This is the rest.

After the death of Michael Brown, The Ferguson Unrest shook the nation to its core and put a spotlight on the police brutality and discrimination that plague our institutions. Using extensive interviews she conducted herself, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Dael Orlandersmith created eight fictional characters to represent the broad spectrum of perspectives that continue to define and divide our country at large.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/until-the-flood/.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For UNTIL THE FLOOD at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: See Dan Stevens & Judi Dench in the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT
  • VIDEO: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Performs with Motown Songwriters Eddie and Brian Holland
  • VIDEO: Mo Rocca Talks About Touring With GREASE on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: FROZEN Composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Test Their Disney Tune Knowledge
  • VIDEO: Broadway Favorite Hayley Podschun Welcomes Theatre Friends to THE BROADWAY BACHELORETTE