VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Denver Center

Step behind the scenes of Denver's favorite holiday tradition with DCPA Properties Director Robin Payne as she walks through the process of pulling props out of storage and prepping them for their onstage appearance.

After three years, the long-awaited return of Scrooge in A Christmas Carol will grace the newly renovated Wolf Theatre and delight audiences with their favorite holiday tradition. Also returning is the new, bigger outdoor-indoor Camp Christmas immersive experience at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Camp Christmas will expand across six acres of campy fun with new holiday themed experiences, base camp and fairy bars, and family-friendly activities.

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novel, the DCPA Theatre Company's "blessedly exhilarating!" (Westword) production illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

Tickets go on sale to the public on September 24 and may be purchased as follows:

