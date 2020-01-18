VIDEO: Get to Know YOU LOST ME at the Ricketson Theatre With Playwright Bonnie Metzgar and Director Margot Bordelon

Get to know the DCPA Theatre Company's world-premiere play 'You Lost Me' through our series of quick conversations between playwright Bonnie Metzgar and director Margot Bordelon taking questions fished out of a fishbowl.

'You Lost Me' is set at the Shipwreck Inn in Newfoundland's southwest coastal town of Isle aux Morts. The Harvey family has run this inn for generations, ever since 17-year-old Ann Harvey helped save more than 160 Irish immigrants from a shipwreck and made herself into an instant legend. Nearly two centuries later, Ann Harvey's namesake is navigating her own choppy waters.

You Lost Me will feature Tara Falk (Sweat, DCPA) as Ann Harvey/White Rock Ann, Marié Botha (BLKS, MCC Theater) as Edna/Shipwreck Ann/Sid the American, Luke LaMontagne (Evocation to Visible Appearance, Actors Theatre of Louisville) as Joe-L, Alexandra Milak (The Christians, Playwrights Horizons)as Mary McCauley/Reika the American, and Gareth Saxe (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Alexander McCauley/Pastor Paul/Man from Lloyd's.

The production, led by director Margot Bordelon (Wives, Playwrights Horizon),will include designs by Reid Thompson (Scenic Designer), Valérie T. Bart (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Designer), Shawn Boyle (Multimedia Designer), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer), Kathy G. Maes, Ph.D. (Voice and Dialect), Lynde Rosario (Dramaturg), Harriet Bass and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Heidi Echtenkamp (Stage Manager) and Michael G. Morales (Assistant Stage Manager).

'You Lost Me' plays through February 23, 2020, in the Ricketson Theatre. Call 303-893-4100 or, go to denvercenter.org.





