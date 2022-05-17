VIDEO: Get A First Look At CHOIR BOY At The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

BroadwayWorld has a first look at DCPA Theatre Company's production of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy in the Kilstrom Theatre now through May 29, 2022.

Choir Boy features Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful, Stephen Sondheim Theatre) as Headmaster Marrow, Josh Fulton (Everybody Black, Actors Theatre of Louisville) as Junior Davis, Darron Hayes (HAIR, Asolo Repertory Theatre) as Pharus Jonathan Young, Kyle Ward (Hairspray, Dallas Theatre Center) as Anthony Justin "AJ" James, Alex Michell (Henry IV Part 1, Folger Theatre) as Robert "Bobby" Marrow III, Brandon G. Stalling (Dream Girls, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) as David Heard, and Peter Van Wagner ("Boardwalk Empire" on HBO) as Mr. Pendleton.

The production, led by director Jamil Jude (Artistic Director of Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre) with assistant director Carlton V. Bell II (Choir Boy, Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre), includes scenic design by Tony Cisek (Sweat, DCPA), costume design by Trevor Bowen (True West, Steppenwolf Theatre Company), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Vietgone, DCPA), sound design by Cricket S. Myers (Bengal Tiger...Baghdad Zoo, Richard Rogers Theater), music direction by Mark G. Meadows (Wild Fire, DCPA), choreography by Juel D. Lane (When the Beat Drops), fight direction and intimacy choreography by Kaja Dunn ("Harlem" on Amazon Prime), dramaturgy by Reginald Edmund (East Texas Hot Links, Writers Theatre), casting by Bass/Valle Casting, CSA and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA) and Kristen Mun (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Portland Center Stage).

Pharus doesn't fit in at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, a prestigious academy dedicated to the education of young black men. Despite embodying the strong, ethical morals the school promotes, being gay has made him an outsider within its hallowed halls. But this year, his talent and perseverance have paid off with a chance to lead the school's choir, a position where he may finally have the opportunity to redefine himself as a leader and a confident young man. With its uplifting music and electrifying dance routines, Choir Boy will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him.

This tender yet invigorating coming-of-age musical drama was the Broadway debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), whose deeply human storytelling illuminates the chaotic collision of masculinity, tradition, and self-discovery on the path to adulthood.