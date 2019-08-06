VIDEO: First Look at the Set Model For FLAME BROILED. OR THE UGLY PLAY, Written and Directed by Rodney Hicks

FLAME BROILED. OR THE UGLY PLAY comes to Local Theater Company @ The Dairy Arts Center October 24 - Nov 17, 2019.

Written and directed by Rodney Hicks, this searing satire examines race and identity politics in contemporary American society. Four actors portray more than 30 characters in a series of often-comedic snapshots that employ farcical stereotypes in order to shock, provoke, and ultimately highlight the foolishness of prejudice. When the characters finally cross the finish line, what's revealed is the common denominator of humanity: a desire to know, to understand, to connect.

Get a first look at designer Nate Bertone's set model in the video below!

For tickets please visit: www.localtheaterco.org





