VIDEO: First Look at HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Performances take place November 19 and 20.

Nov. 16, 2021  

A holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker returns to the stage for its seventh season on tour.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Learn more at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/hip-hop-nutcracker/.

