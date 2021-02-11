VIDEO: Aurora Fox Presents A RHYTHMIC JOURNEY Tribute Concert to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Aurora Fox Arts Center recently presented A Rhythmic Journey as part of its Cultural Concerts on Colfax series.

Celebrate a Martin Luther King tribute with the metro areas largest and longest running multi-cultural, multi-collaborative cultural concert series featuring Grammy Award nominee, Shane Franklin "SF1".

The Colorado Folk Arts Council in conjunction with the Aurora Fox Theater, Chicano Humanities Arts Council and Metropolitan State University of Denver Journey Through Our Heritage present this mini tribute to MLK as part of their Cultural Concerts on Colfax series.

The virtual concert, A Rhythmic Journey features Franklin (SF1) an accomplished emcee, drummer, music producer, songwriter dancer and actor. Franklin is a Berklee College of Music alumni who hails from Denver, Colorado. Performing live, a skilled ensemble of talented musicians from the "The Crew" will accompany him on stage at the Aurora Fox. Their accolades, include three Westword Magazine Music Awards in the hip-hop category, SF1 and The Crew are the first and only hip-hop act to play Major League Baseball's Coors Field.

Franklin's singles "Autopilot", "Rhapsody", "Ride" and most recently "Honest" have received airplay with iHeart Radio Stations. SF1 has shared stages with the likes of national recording artist, Jake Miller, Robert Delong, Jurassic 5, Big Data, Lupe Fiasco and the legendary KRS-One. A hip-hop artist that refuses to be put in a box. His genuine love for music instrumentation is evident in his ability to effortlessly infuse jazz, Afro-Cuban, Middle Eastern, pop and rock within his energetic sound and compelling live performances.