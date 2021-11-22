UNCO to Present CELEBRATION FOR A NEW DAY With Violinist Edward W. Hardy

The University of Northern Colorado's Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Choirs come together in this wonderful event featuring Edward W. Hardy!

UNC Choirs, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra combine to present" Celebration for a New Day": an evening of music and poetry in appreciation of being able to once again make music in person, and to reflect on the changes in consciousness that have happened during Covid. Shadae Mallory will recite a diverse selection of poetry in between musical contributions, which include Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms, George Walker's Lyric, Kevin Poelking's Fanfare for a New Day, and Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music, composed and played by UNC doctoral candidate violinist, Edward W. Hardy.

Date/ Time: Friday, December 3, 2021 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM MT.

Location: This Holiday concert will take place at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall, 1051 22nd Street, Greeley, 80547.

Follow this link to purchase your tickets today: https://tickets.unco.edu/online/article/music/