Tickets for Comedian Samantha Bee At Paramount Theatre On Sale Tomorrow

Award-winning comedian and former host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Samantha Bee, has announced YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN. This unique stage show will mark Bee's first national tour with fifteen cities initially booked. Samantha's second stop on her tour will be at Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, April 15, 2023! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 9:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

This obscene vanity project promises to remind you women are inherently magical beings despite what six Supreme Court justices and your Instagram feed wants you to believe.

"Many of the best segments we did on Full Frontal focused on making complex issues more accessible," said Bee. ``And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women's bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of Sex Ed that should've been taught by your gym teacher."

The live show will feature Bee's signature comedy, memorable visual aids, and debunked myths that have been drilled into our heads since the dawn of recorded history.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to reach a theater full of people at once, instead of my other plan - to individually knock on doors and deliver this show in living room after living room," said Bee. "And so, in the immortal words of one of our most renowned news icons: "WE'LL DO IT LIVE. F*CK IT".

During Full Frontal's successful run on TBS from 2016 - 2022, the late-night show received two Primetime Emmy Awards and countless nominations. The show was also known for raising over $2 million for various charities and Bee hopes to continue her charitable support on the tour by featuring an exclusive t-shirt available at all tour venues which will benefit Noise for Now.

For additional information and the full list of tour dates please visit SamBee.com.

YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN is presented under Samantha Bee and Kristen Everman's production banner, Swimsuit Competition, and produced by Kim Burdges with tour production from Maggie Seidel at M2M Entertainment.