Theatre Or To Honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Sandra Day O'Connor

Theatre Or*, in association with Elizabeth Weber, Dale Franzen and Don Franzen is proud to present the Colorado premiere of Sisters in Law by Jonathan Shapiro, based on the book by Linda Hirshman.



About the Show: Based on The New York Times Best Seller, Sisters in Law tells the true story of Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an intimate and fascinating live stage production. The relationship between O'Connor and Ginsburg-Republican and Democrat, Christian and Jew, western rancher's daughter and Brooklyn girl-transcends party, religion, region, and culture. Strengthened by each other's presence, these groundbreaking judges, the first and second to serve on the highest court in the land, have transformed the Constitution and America itself, making it a more equal place for all women.



Sisters-in-Law combines legal detail with warm personal anecdotes that bring these very different women into focus as never before. Meticulously researched and compellingly told, it is an authoritative account of our changing law and culture, and a moving story of a remarkable friendship.



"I've wanted to bring this play to Denver ever since I saw it in Beverly Hills almost two years ago, but it's been postponed twice because of the pandemic," says Theatre Or Producing Artistic Director Diane Gilboa. "The playwright is updating the play since he wrote it before RBG passed away, and the world has seen many changes since then. And I am especially excited to announce that we are partnering with the Tattered Cover to present a five-part webinar series based on the book and the play. We'll have more information about these programs later this summer. I hope this will be a wonderful community event."



Sisters in Law features the talents of Sally Knudsen as Sandra Day O'Connor and Lee Massaro as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Amy Feinberg directs. Set Design by Laura Love, Sound Design by Rick Reid, Lighting Design by Steve Tangedal and Costume Design by Rachel Finley. Technical Direction by Brian Miller.

Playwright Jonathan Shapiro will be in residence October 1 through 3 and more eminent speakers are planned for other post-show talkbacks with the audience.



*Or is the Hebrew word for light

Performances will be September 25 through October 31 on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM (full performance schedule below.) Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and group discounts are available for groups of 10+. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Single tickets are available as of August 1 at www.theatreor.com or by calling the box office at 303.801.5122. Group sales are available now.