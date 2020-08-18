Theatre Aspen Robber Sentenced to Jail Time and Probation

He has been sentenced to 270 days in jail and six years of probation after robbing the theatre with a screwdriver last year.

According to Aspen Times, a man who pleaded guilty to robbing the Theatre Aspen concession stand with a screwdriver last year has been sentenced to 270 days in jail and six years of probation.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Yuri Ognacevic, 39, has ties to a string of armed robberies in the Aspen area in 1999.

The Theatre Aspen theft happened on July 9, 2019, when he approached a 19-year-old woman serving concessions and held the weapon in her face, demanding money in the cash register. He left with $250.

After being taken into custody, police found an AR-15 rifle, a .22 caliber rifle, a bolt-action .30 caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun, as well as more than 100 rounds of ammunition in Ognacevic's condo.

Ognacevic will have to pay $852 in restitution to victims. The judge says that he wants the root causes for Ognacevic's actions to be addressed during his probation.

The probation will be supervised for the first four years and unsupervised for the last two.

Read more on Aspen Times.

