Theater 29 to Present COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS: A STORY OF EXTRAVAGANT LOVE

Theater 29 will present Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love-- an immersive story of upper-management intrigue and corporate coercion that unravels via social media, email, USPS, and in virtual and visceral reality at Theater 29. Written and created by Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, and Shane Rodriguez, the multi-platform experience runs July 26 through August 1. Tickets are $20 per household at www.theater29denver.com

After receiving an official letter through USPS and email from the Communications Solutions CEO, the real story will unfold as an anonymous entity releases a cavalcade of damning documents, clandestine voicemails, and alarming images on Facebook, Instagram, and email. The scandal culminates with a top-secret image appearing in a subversive storefront window-reveal at Theater 29.

Experiencing the sordid tale . . .

After registering on Eventbrite, audience members can choose to experience the virtual portions of the story via email, Facebook, Instagram, or all three. They will also receive information about witnessing the final subversive storefront reveal in-person and online.

Crafting a collaborative multimedia story . .

After the successful release of PROJECT PLAYBOX in October 2020, playwrights Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham and graphic artist Shane Rodriguiez decided to embark on a new collaborative storytelling venture. The group exchanged ideas and content via email and met via Zoom to organize, shape, and produce the project. "The entire process has been a blast," says Erickson. "Creating and producing the project ourselves has given us the freedom to complete the writing, art, and production duties on our own timeline."

The timeline for Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love begins July 26, 2021.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT

Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love

WHEN

July 26 through August 1, 2021

STORY DELIVERY

USPS, Email, Social Media, and a Live Storefront Image Reveal

TICKETS

$20 per household at https://communications-solutions.eventbrite.com

CREATIVE TEAM

Concept & Creation

Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, Shane Rodriguez

Graphic Design

Shane Rodriguez

Sound Design

John Aden

Actors

MaryAnn Amari, Troy Coleman, Amber Irish, Matthew Schultz