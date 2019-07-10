The Source Theatre Company Presents SUICIDE LIES

Suicide lies. It lies in wait for you or your loved ones. It lies to you, and it possibly lies within you. In August, The SOURCE Theatre Company will present SUICIDE LIES by Karon Majeel.

The production is directed by Hugo Jon Sayles with a multi-cultural cast featuring Rav'n Moon, Maria Rodriguez, Iliana Barron, Laura Chavez, Angelica Rivera, OD Duhu, Esther Pinales, Camryn Nialah Torres, Ladios Muhammad, Shadi Kafi & Adrianna Franklin.

A graceful woman with multiple mental illness diagnoses and a toxic lifestyle takes us on a spiritual journey that sheds some light on the insidious nature of suicide through three stories. Elena (played by Laura Chavez) is a woman mourning the loss of her sister while caring for her troubled niece Mercedes (performed by Iliana Barron)- a singleton twin.

Their contentious relationship leads to disaster.Carla (Camryn Nialah Torres) is a mid-west native living in Los Angeles who reconnects with her friends after recently having an abortion. Prophet Yolanda (Ladios Muhammad) is a Bible-toting minister of music with very bad habits and a dark side. She attends the funeral of her sister, along with a former party-girl turned social justice crusader and her late sister's binge-addict-partner-in-crime.

The SOURCE Theatre presents their productions within Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center located at 721 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. SUICIDE LIES runs August 22 - September 7, 2019,Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm with a 2:00pm matinee Sunday, September 1. Tickets are $25 general admission, $17 for students (below age 19) and seniors (60+). Tickets can be purchased online at: thesourcedenver.org. Recommended for mature audiences.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You