THE WAIT WAIT STAND UP TOUR Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 25

Colorado Public Radio presents THE WAIT WAIT STAND-UP TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, June 25th at 7:00pm.

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $49.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $99.50 (plus applicable fees) that includes preferred seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue.

It's the Wait Wait Stand-Up Tour - a night of stand-up-comedy featuring some of Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me's funniest panelists.

Wait, Wait's panelists are incredible - some of the most hilarious and insightful people in the country. You've heard them answering questions on Wait, Wait-subject to FCC limitations. Here's a chance to enjoy a full evening of their unfiltered stand-up comedy.

Your host is veteran stand-up and Wait, Wait regular, Alonzo Bodden. Joining him in Denver are Mo Rocca, Helen Hong, and Negin Farsad!

There never seems to be enough time on the weekly radio show to really get to know our incredibly talented and funny panelists. So, we're taking them on tour and hope to see you there!