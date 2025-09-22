THE REHYDRATION OF EDITH PILAF is Coming to Juniper Circle Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juniper Circle Productions will present The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf on Saturday, October 25th, 7pm, at The Learning Council - The Hearth, Paonia, Colorado.

To find the mother he never knew, a man retraces his starstruck mother's exhilarating journey across Europe, with only her music as his guide. The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf is a funny yet heart-wrenching one-person musical that uses the cabaret stage to move through memory, fantasy, and reality. It is a show about the power of invention, showing that, in order to move forward, one must settle the past.

The play is written and performed by Anton Dudley, with music and lyrics by Keith Gordon + Charlie Sohne.

A staged reading of a new work in progress, presented on the gift model, suggested $15 donation. 10% of all donations support DC Cares Scholarship Fund