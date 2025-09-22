THE OFFICE Star Craig Robinson To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome comedian and actor Craig Robinson for a three-night engagement September 25–27, 2025.

Robinson began his career as a stand-up comic, first breaking out at the 1998 Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. Today, he headlines nationally, performing both solo comedy acts and full-band sets with his group The Nasty Delicious. Before comedy, Robinson worked as a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System, earning degrees from Illinois State University and St. Xavier University. While studying education, he also discovered acting and comedy through Chicago’s Second City Theatre.

He is best known for his role as Daryl Philban on NBC’s The Office, and has appeared in hit films including Knocked Up, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine, Dolemite Is My Name! with Eddie Murphy, and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon with Kate Hudson. On television, Robinson starred in NBC’s Mr. Robinson and FOX’s Ghosted.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, September 25 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 26 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Saturday, September 27 at 6:30pm & 9:00pm

Preferred seating is available for patrons who dine at Lucy Restaurant before the show. Reservations can be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.