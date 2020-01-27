THE CRYSTAL PALACE REVIEW is Returning to the Wheeler Opera House

Wheeler Opera House and Palace Productions will welcome back to the stage the wildly talented cast of the iconic Crystal Palace Review on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $50 (Wheeler Wins pricing available) and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

"It's such an honor to host this historic Aspen mainstay for the second year in a row! Last year's return of The Crystal Palace Review was one of our season highlights and we know this year will be another bright spot," says Wheeler Opera House Executive & Artistic Director, Gena Buhler. "We even have Aspen legend Mead Metcalf returning for a special appearance!"

Crystal Palace Review is a hilarious local favorite, a musical revue lampooning all of today's crazy headlines. Back on stage for the wild ride are Crystal Palace alumni Gary and Meredith Daniel, Travis Lane McDiffett, Kathy Pelowski, David Ledingham, Julie Maniscalchi, Mike Monroney, and

Nina Gabianelli. They'll be accompanied by the one and only David Dyer as they roast all the headline makers in song. No one is safe; this is social and political satire at its finest!! If it is in the news, it is on the stage in Crystal Palace Review.

For more information about the 2019-2020 Wheeler Winter Season, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





