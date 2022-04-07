Stories on Stage Finishes Season With GOOD DAY SUNSHINE

Stories on Stage concludes this season with Good Day Sunshine at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Virtual performance begins On Friday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Good Day Sunshine features Sam Gregory, GerRee Hinshaw, Allison Watrous performing stories about how the Beatles have affected all of us. Songs, and a sing-a-long, are conducted by musical director Matt Bassano.



In 1962, the year Ringo Starr became drummer, the Beatles released their first hit song "Love Me Do" in the UK. In 1964 Pan Am flight 101 landed at New York's Kennedy Airport and with it "Beatlemania" arrived.

Lindsay Pereira, of the Huffington Post, wrote in 2019, "It is still hard to fathom all the ways in which John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - who last performed together on a rooftop in January 1969, created a splash whose ripples continue to be felt."

The Beatles influence has spanned over 60 years. They are arguably the most famous, critically-acclaimed, and successful rock band of all time.

Now celebrating their 21st Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.