Here's your chance to celebrate everything that's illegal, immoral or fattening! Stories on Stage presents "People Behaving Badly" on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Jessica Robblee, Sam Gregory and Martha Harmon Pardee perform stories you won't soon forget.

Artistic Director Anthony Powell said, "This year we thought it would be fun to assemble an entire Stories on Stage program devoted to folks who are definitely NOT being touched by their better angels. Our People Behaving Badly show is built around Laura Lee Smith's hilarious story about a road trip gone terribly wrong, "Unsafe at Any Speed," and will feature two of our favorite actors, Jessica Robblee and Sam Gregory. I think these two make a wonderful team."

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"People Behaving Badly" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bonfils Stanton Foundation.

Single tickets are $15-$28.

www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You