Stories On Stage Presents MAKING MERRY Next Month
The event is on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse.
Stories on Stage presents "Making Merry" on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver, CO 80204.
The virtual performance will be streamed beginning December 18 at 7:00 p.m. and will also be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.
Jamie Horton, 23-year veteran, principal actor and director at the Denver Center Theatre Company, returns to Denver for this annual holiday show! Jamie will perform "Red Ranger Came Calling" by Berkeley Breathed. Joining him on stage is GerRee Hinshaw performing "Demon Foiled" by Anne Roiphe and Sean Scrutchins performs "What Lights We Have" by David Ebenbach. Music Director/pianist Laura Jo Trexler will be performing "Christmas in July" by Monterey Buchanan.
There will be a sing-a-long and, after the show, a cookies and milk reception!
Celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.
"Making Merry" is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Boulder County, Denver Post and Daily Camera.
