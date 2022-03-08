Stories On Stage Presents Generational Stories With X, Y AND Z, April 3

Stories on Stage presents generational stories with X, Y and Z at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. Virtual performance begins on Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter. Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Three very different generations - each with a story to tell. Following the baby boomers is Generation X represented on stage by Cajardo Lindsey. The stories of Millennials, Generation Y, will be performed by Annie Barbour with Stephanie Saltis speaking for Generation Z (mostly, the children of GenX). In the end, we have more in common than we like to think.

Feeling confused about the "alphabet soup" of generational names? You're not alone.

Gen X was born between 1965 and 1979/80 and is currently between 42-57 years old (65.2 million people in the U.S.)

Gen Y, or Millennials, was born between 1981 and 1994/6. They are currently between 26 and 41 years old (72.1 million in the U.S.)

Gen Z is the generation born between 1997 and 2012. They are currently between 10 and 25 years old (nearly 68 million in the U.S.)

Each generation label serves as "shorthand" to reference nearly 20 years of attitude, motivations, and historical events.

Now celebrating their 21st Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.

X, Y and Z is sponsored by Fern Seltzer and Andy Heymsfield and, in part, by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Boulder County Arts Alliance and Community Foundation of Boulder County.