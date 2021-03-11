Stories on Stage presents "Color Plates" streaming live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

With the paintings imagery as their backdrop, Randy Moore, Anne Penner and Geoffrey Kent will read from Adam Golaski's "Color Plates." A series of interrelated stories set in a mysterious art museum curated by a sort-of Mary Cassatt. Four rooms of Mary's museum are open to the public, and they are named Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Mary Cassatt. Brushstroke upon brushstroke, line upon line, story upon story, the small fictions in "Color Plates" will engage and challenge you to consider the intersections between art and time.

The tales in Color Plates are like this-snapshots of sorts, and each one takes on a life of its own. But together they form a pastiche, a kaleidoscope of worlds fused into a beautiful whole. - Jessica Henkle, Forwardreviews.com

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

"Color Plates" is sponsored by Isabelle Clark and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.