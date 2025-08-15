Stories On Stage 25th Season to Begin With ENSLAVED BY DUCKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stories on Stage will begin its 25th season with "Enslaved by Ducks,” on Sunday, September 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

Human beings and animals share a dynamic relationship that spans companionship, collaboration, and conservation; these interactions can enrich our emotional well-being…or be downright unexpected and hilarious.

Local author R.L. Maizes will be in attendance to see her story “A Cat Named Grievous” performed.

Anastasia Davidson, Chip Persons and Jessica Robblee are our cast for this performance. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

Join Stories on Stage for the 25th Season party before the show. Complimentary food and drink from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Enslaved by Ducks” is sponsored by Diana and Mike Kinsey and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance and The Denver Post.