Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4

Steve Rannazzisi is best known for his seven seasons staring as “Kevin McArthur” and writing on the critically acclaimed FX Network comedy series, The League.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4

Steve Rannazzisi comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4.

Steve Rannazzisi is best known for his seven seasons staring as "Kevin McArthur" and writing on the critically acclaimed FX Network comedy series, The League.

Rannazzisi's second one-hour Comedy Central special, Breaking Dad, was released following his 2013 critically acclaimed special, Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild. Rannazzisi got his first taste of TV success as a cast member on MTV's Punk'd. Since then, he has appeared as a series regular on ABC's Big Day and starred as a lead opposite Heather Locklear in See Jayne Run. Rannazzisi has also appeared on Kitchen Confidential, Samantha Who, State of Romance, Love Bites, Trust Me, Outsourced, and his own web series titled Daddy Knows Best.

Along with his flourishing career in television, Rannazzisi is also a prolific stand-up comedian. His stand-up has appeared on Comedy Central's Premium Blend and is featured in the stand-up special Pauly Shore & Friends. On the silver screen, Rannazzisi appeared in the 2009 blockbuster comedy smash hit Paul Blart: Mall Cop. He also appeared in For Your Consideration, a comedy set in the mid-1940s, as well as in the family comedy Imagine That.

Thursday, March 2 / 8:00 PM / $28.00

Friday, March 3 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, March 4 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season Photo
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
Student Blog: Balancing our Crazy Crazy World Photo
Student Blog: Balancing our Crazy Crazy World
I know we all have our heart and soul set on musical theater, but our hearts have room for more passions and more people. Now is the time to determine what matters to us, and hold tight to it!
Ballet Ariel to Present FIREBIRD in April Photo
Ballet Ariel to Present FIREBIRD in April
Ballet Ariel will add another original, magical ballet to its repertoire with the premiere of Firebird. Performed to Stravinsky's electrifying score, Firebird is the timeless tale of a Prince and his Princess and the beautiful firebird that rescues them from the torments of an evil magician and his nefarious goblins. Ballet Ariel's production is an intriguing fusion of Michel Fokine's original choreography and Artistic Director Ilena Norton's reimagining of this ancient Slavic fairy tale set in an enchanted, shadowy forest.
Local-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place a Photo
Local-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse
Local-Denver artist Jess DuBois “Celebration of Life Memorial” will take place on Sunday, February 28th at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse from 1:30p to 4:30p. 

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 SeasonDCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
February 27, 2023

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
Local-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place at Park Hill Golf Course/ClubhouseLocal-Denver Artist “Jess DuBois” Celebration of Life Memorial To Take Place at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse
February 23, 2023

Local-Denver artist Jess DuBois “Celebration of Life Memorial” will take place on Sunday, February 28th at Park Hill Golf Course/Clubhouse from 1:30p to 4:30p. 
Vintage Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM! Next MonthVintage Theatre Presents TICK, TICK...BOOM! Next Month
February 23, 2023

Vintage Theatre presents 'tick, tick… BOOM!' March 17 through April 23. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.
share