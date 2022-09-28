Single Tickets to Five Broadway Shows at the Pikes Peak Center Available October 3

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to all five engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will go on sale Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. All engagements will be held at the Pikes Peak Center.

Single tickets start at $35 and will be available at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

SERIES-AT-A-GLANCE:

• CHICAGO, January 13-14, 2023

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 17, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• TOOTSIE, January 30-February 1, 2023

• ANASTASIA, April 17-19, 2023

• Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, May 23-25, 2023

CHICAGO

January 13-14, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (Series Add-On)

January 17, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

TOOTSIE

January 30-February 1, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

ANASTASIA

April 17-19, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Colorado Springs at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

May 23-25, 2023

Pikes Peak Center

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (The New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Please Note: BroadwayAtPikesPeak.com, PikesPeakCenter.com, and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2022-2023 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.