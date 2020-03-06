Second Fortune Feimster Show Added at Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center and Comedy Works Entertainment will present Fortune Feimster at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver on Friday, September 18th. A 2nd show has been added at 9:30pm due to demand! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10am and are $29.50 to $39.50 plus applicable fees. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, online at newmantix.com, or by phone at 303-871-7220.

ABOUT Fortune Feimster: Fortune Feimster's first, one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is now streaming on Netflix. A stand-up comedian, writer and actor, Feimster first made a name for herself on CHELSEA LATELY. She is also well known for her role of 'Nurse Collette' on THE MINDY PROJECT for Hulu. Recently, Feimster has been frequently recurring on Comedy Central's LIGHTS OUT WITH David Spade. In 2018, Netflix released Feimster's half-hour special as part of THE STANDUPS, which received rave reviews.

Feimster can be seen in a fun role for the Amblin Pictures feature film, OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY in addition to the adventure comedy, DEPORTED. Feimster also starred on the NBC series, CHAMPIONS, created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy. Amblin recently acquired BAD COP, BAD COP a feature that she co-wrote and will star in. Feimster also co-wrote and sold two comedy pilots to ABC with the latter being produced by Tina Fey. Previously, Feimster had a recurring role on CBS' LIFE IN PIECES and many guest appearances on hit TV shows including DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, IDIOTSITTER, WORKAHOLICS, DRUNK HISTORY, @MIDNIGHT.

About the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts: Opened in 2002, the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver is a multi-disciplinary arts venue that provides innovative, diverse, and thought-provoking performance and education opportunities, enabling the Denver and Colorado community to be engaged, inspired, and connected through the performing arts. The Newman Center is home to the Lamont School of Music, DU Theatre Department, the Newman Center Presents series, over 150 hosted events, and approximately 500 performances each year. More information can be found online and on Facebook.

For information about the Newman Center:

Nathan Willers / nathan.willers@du.edu / 303-871-4154





