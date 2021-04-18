STILL CRAZY AFTER ALL THESE YEARS Will Stream Live From Stories On Stage in May

Stories on Stage presents "Still Crazy After All These Years" streaming live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance.

Leslie O'Carroll makes her SoS début, joining Allison Watrous and Sam Gregory, performing stories to show the crazy side in all of us.

Stories on Stage Online Auction 2021 has begun with items such as starring as the reader of a short story next season, a beautiful vacation house on Vashon Island, a custom "pumpkin portrait," gourmet food, wine, show tickets, rafting, classes and much more. Go to https://www.storiesonstage.org/ and click on the Auction banner.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories; for more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

"Still Crazy After All These Years" is sponsored by Diane and Robert Gilmore and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523