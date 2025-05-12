Review: DCPA Delivers a Killer LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DCPA hardly ever disappoints when it comes to the creative elements of a production and their current production of Little Shop of Horrors is no different. The scenic design by Alan E. Muraoka is a great example of theatrical excellence. It is by and large a stationary set that allows for dynamic staging from Director Chris Coleman. Costume Designer Samantha C. Jones perfectly captures the beloved elements of each character that we have come to expect when producing Little Shop of Horrors. Audrey II'z puppetry design by Michael Schweikardt is a wonder to behold. From sprout to flower, each iteration of the deadly plant leaves its mark. Music direction with maestro Angela Steiner is another creative element that can do no wrong, but the sound design by Elisabeth Weidner is the one technical element that feels unbalanced. At times, the sound is muffled and we lose the tight vocal harmonies emitting from the talented performers.

This cast is full of shining beacons. Our three urchins, Jaden Dominique as Chiffon, Elexis Morton as Crystal, and Holly Jackson as Ronnette are together in-sync but each of them leaves room in their performances to stand out individually. The three of them are largely observers to the main plot, but musically they are at times the most integral, especially with regard to the show's opening sequences. The first three songs of the show would be nothing without the urchins and these three ladies rise to the occasion.

David Studwell as Mr. Mushnik, I think, has one of the harder tasks when it comes to crafting a memorable character. He's not the lead, nor is he the villain, and yet must do enough to convincingly move the plot along in his own plant shop. Studwell goes above and beyond in making sure Mr. Mushnik's presence is taken into account by the other characters. Will Branner as Orin, in my opinion, has the easier, more villainous task. I always find it easier to play the villain, likely because their motivations are typically more clear. Branner not only capitalizes on Orin's villainous nature, but attributes a specific personality to serve as the vehicle for his antagonistic qualities. There was something about his performance that reminded me of Jim Carey's Ace Ventura and it works so well in a show that has so many campy elements.

Aaron Michael Ray lends his talents as the voice of Audrey II while Joe Gallina acts as the puppeteer behind the plant. Gallina's physicality is to be commended, especially as the plan continues to grow in size. Ray's vocal talents are incomparable as the carnivorous plant. In a word, Ray has fun with the material but not so far out of the box that it loses reverence for the source material. Altogether, it is a nice blend of old-school and new-school. Gizel Jiménez as Audrey is a true highlight of the already exemplary production. She is camp; she is committed to the bit; she is both soft and strong in her portrayal. Overall, she is simply a delight in the role and this does nothing to speak to her amazing vocal prowess.

Broadway's Ben Fankhauser in the leading role of Seymour is beyond everything I could have wanted. He is fully equipped with not just the talent for the role, but the understanding to portray a nuanced character. Seymour may be the protagonist, but he is willing to make moral sacrifices in pursuit of fame. Fankhauser provides an interpretation of Seymour that shows a soft exterior, but hardened interior. Admittedly, hearing him sing was a personal treat but he was also a great fit vocally for the role.

DCPA has a kismet-ish habit of producing the right show at the right time. As it pertains to Little Shop of Horrors, I would not say there is anything about the show that heavily relates back to our current everyday lives. Its escape into high-quality nostalgia, however, was and is a much needed respite.

Reader Reviews

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% John Gallagher Jr. - Swept Away - 12% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 11% Vote Now!