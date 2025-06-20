Photos: Judy Kaye, Bernard Dotson and Jim Poulos in DRIVING MISS DAISY at Theatre Aspen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at Theatre Aspen’s production of DRIVING MISS DAISY following their opening night on Wednesday, June 18. DRIVING MISS DAISY runs at the Hurst Theatre in Aspen, CO through Saturday, June 28.



Driving Miss Daisy stars two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) as ‘Daisy Werthan,’ Bernard Dotson (Finian’s Rainbow, Paradise Square) as ‘Hoke Colburn,’ and Jim Poulos (Rent) as ‘Bollie Werthan.’



Returning for his 7th production with Theatre Aspen, Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown, Little Shop of Horrors) directs Driving Miss Daisy with a full creative team including Seth Howard (scenic design) returning to Theatre Aspen for a fifth season, Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Bart Fasbender (sound design), and Hunter Kaczorowski (costume design), also returning to Theatre Aspen for a second season.



