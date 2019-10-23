Photo Flash: Local Theater Company Presents Rodney Hick's FLAME BROILED, OR THE UGLY PLAY

Local Theater Company announces their fall world premiere: Flame Broiled. or the ugly play, written and directed by Rodney Hicks (original Broadway cast, RENT).

Recently awarded the Colorado Theatre Guild's Henry Award for Best New Play (Paper Cut, fall 2018), Local returns to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder with Flame Broiled. or the ugly play, a searing satire that examines race and identity in contemporary American society. Four actors portray 30+ characters through a series of 15 vignettes in this world premiere production that asks, "how do our biases-acknowledged or implicit-obscure our ability to see other people?"

This play marks Hicks' Colorado debut as playwright. Hicks was most recently seen in Muny's production of Paint Your Wagon. Previously, Hicks could be seen on the Broadway stage in a variety of productions, including the 2000 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and Come From Away. Following a diagnosis of spasmodic dysphonia, a disease affecting the larynx, in 2017, Hicks temporarily retired from performing and turned to playwriting. Artistic Director Pesha Rudnick said, "When Hicks lost his literal voice as a performer, he discovered it as a playwright. We are pleased to be the first to present this compelling new play that addresses issues of bias, prejudice and how we all must acknowledge our part in a vicious cycle that prevents us from connecting with others."

In conjunction with the production, Local will host two post-show panels immediately following Sunday matinees (Nov 3, 3:30pm; Nov 10, 3:30pm) featuring authorities on race, bias, and privilege. The first panel will include members of the law enforcement and legal communities participating in a discussion about implicit bias. The second, co-hosted with Boulder Bookstore as part of the LocalREADS book club program, will address topics explored in Robin Diangelo's book, White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.





