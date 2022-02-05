Parsons Theatre to Present Two Shows in Honor of Black History Month

Northglenn Arts Presents, north metro's professional performance series, celebrates Black History Month with two shows at the Parsons Theatre. This year features the musical storytelling of the History of African American Music Part 2 and the narrative of movement in One People, Many Voices.

Colorado Black Arts Festival, in collaboration with The SOURCE Theatre Company, will perform the History of African American Music Part 2 on February 12. The musical journey showcases blues, gospel, and jazz music from 1920-1970. The historical review highlights the contributions of greats like Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong and how they paved the way for Chuck Berry's rock 'n' roll, Barry Gordy's Motown sound and the counterculture stylings lead by Jimi Hendrix.

February 25 brings the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble back to the Northglenn Arts stage for the production One People, Many Voices. The performance focuses on the power of dance to elevate and enlighten us all as we seek a deeper understanding on issues of justice and equity, while honoring our shared humanity. "Every action we perform is done with the intent to transform ourselves and others; to give a voice to the voiceless; and to leave a lasting legacy of excellence and understanding," states Cleo Parker.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are open to all age groups. Ticket pricing is $20-25 for adults; $18-23 for youth, senior & military; $15 for groups. Purchase online by clicking here or by phone 303.450.8888.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required at the theatre. Additionally, both organizations have requested a requirement for every attendee to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) within 72 hours of performance date. Visit the Northglenn Arts website for more information.

Northglenn Arts Presents is sponsored by the Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, and Colorado Creative Industries.