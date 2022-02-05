Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Parsons Theatre to Present Two Shows in Honor of Black History Month

pixeltracker

The shows feature dance and musical storytelling through Northglenn Arts.

Feb. 5, 2022  
Parsons Theatre to Present Two Shows in Honor of Black History Month

Northglenn Arts Presents, north metro's professional performance series, celebrates Black History Month with two shows at the Parsons Theatre. This year features the musical storytelling of the History of African American Music Part 2 and the narrative of movement in One People, Many Voices.

Colorado Black Arts Festival, in collaboration with The SOURCE Theatre Company, will perform the History of African American Music Part 2 on February 12. The musical journey showcases blues, gospel, and jazz music from 1920-1970. The historical review highlights the contributions of greats like Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong and how they paved the way for Chuck Berry's rock 'n' roll, Barry Gordy's Motown sound and the counterculture stylings lead by Jimi Hendrix.

February 25 brings the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble back to the Northglenn Arts stage for the production One People, Many Voices. The performance focuses on the power of dance to elevate and enlighten us all as we seek a deeper understanding on issues of justice and equity, while honoring our shared humanity. "Every action we perform is done with the intent to transform ourselves and others; to give a voice to the voiceless; and to leave a lasting legacy of excellence and understanding," states Cleo Parker.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are open to all age groups. Ticket pricing is $20-25 for adults; $18-23 for youth, senior & military; $15 for groups. Purchase online by clicking here or by phone 303.450.8888.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required at the theatre. Additionally, both organizations have requested a requirement for every attendee to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) within 72 hours of performance date. Visit the Northglenn Arts website for more information.

Northglenn Arts Presents is sponsored by the Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation, SCFD, and Colorado Creative Industries.


Related Articles View More Denver Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Colorado Announces 40th Anniversary Season
  • HAMILTON in Denver Announces #Ham4Ham Digital Lottery
  • Vintage Theatre Presents SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE This Month
  • McNichols Civic Center Building Presents Spring Exhibitions, Announces New Cultural Fashion Runway Series
  • Iliza Comes to Bellco Theatre, February 19